Intercontinental is Among the Companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data Industry with the Best Relative Performance (ICE , TRI, FDS , NDAQ , MCO )

We looked at the Financial Exchanges & Data industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Intercontinental (NYSE:ICE ) ranks first with a gain of 1.79%; Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) ranks second with a gain of 0.78%; and Factset Research (:FDS ) ranks third with a loss of 1.11%.

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ ) follows with a loss of 1.11% and Moody'S Corp (:MCO ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 1.85%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Moody'S Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Moody'S Corp in search of a potential trend change.