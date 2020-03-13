MySmarTrend
Intercept Pharma Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 3.28%

Written on Fri, 03/13/2020 - 1:04pm
By James Quinn

Intercept Pharma (NASDAQ:ICPT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $60.78 to a high of $70.92. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $65.87 on volume of 313,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Intercept Pharma and will alert subscribers who have ICPT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, Intercept Pharma share prices have been bracketed by a low of $56.76 and a high of $125.00 and are now at $63.93, 13% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.17% lower and 2.94% lower over the past week, respectively.

