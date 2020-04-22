Interactive Brok Falling Today on Above-Average Volume (IBKR)

The price of Interactive Brok shares has slipped to $39.47 (a 8.6% change) on heavy trading volume. Approximately 1.3 million shares have changed hands today vs. average 30-day volume of 806,000 shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

In the past 52 weeks, Interactive Brok share prices have been bracketed by a low of $31.96 and a high of $58.50 and are now at $43.19, 35% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.