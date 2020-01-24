Inter Parfums has the Lowest Earnings Yield in the Personal Products Industry (IPAR, EL, COTY, MED, USNA)

Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Inter Parfums ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.0%. Estee Lauder is next with a an earnings yield of 2.1%. Coty Inc-Cl A ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.5%.

Medifast Inc follows with a an earnings yield of 2.6%, and Usana Health Sci rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 5.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Usana Health Sci on July 26th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $66.65. Since that recommendation, shares of Usana Health Sci have risen 18.5%. We continue to monitor Usana Health Sci for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.