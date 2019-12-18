Intelsat Sa Rises 8.31% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Intelsat Sa (NYSE:I) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $5.98 to a high of $6.59. Yesterday, the shares gained 8.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $6.29 on volume of 5.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Intelsat Sa share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $27.05 and a 52-week low of $5.55 and are now trading 7% above that low price at $5.96 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Intelsat Sa on November 12th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $21.70. Since that call, shares of Intelsat Sa have fallen 72.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.