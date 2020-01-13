Intelsat Sa has the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio in the Alternative Carriers Industry (I, CCOI, ZAYO, CTL, IRDM)
Below are the three companies in the Alternative Carriers industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.
Intelsat Sa ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 112.68. Cogent Communica is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 102.17. Zayo Group Holdi ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 64.53.
Centurylink Inc follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 49.89, and Iridium Communic rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 45.04.
