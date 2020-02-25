Intelsat Sa is Among the Companies in the Alternative Carriers Industry With the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio (I, CTL, ORBC, VG, ZAYO)

Below are the three companies in the Alternative Carriers industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Intelsat Sa ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.25. Following is Centurylink Inc with a a price to sales ratio of 0.49. Orbcomm Inc ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 1.03.

Vonage Holdings follows with a a price to sales ratio of 2.22, and Zayo Group Holdi rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 3.34.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Intelsat Sa. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Intelsat Sa in search of a potential trend change.