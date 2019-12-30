Intelsat Sa is Among the Companies in the Alternative Carriers Industry With the Highest Revenue Per Employee (I, IRDM, ZAYO, VG, CCOI)

Below are the three companies in the Alternative Carriers industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Intelsat Sa ranks highest with a an RPE of $1.8 million. Following is Iridium Communic with a an RPE of $1.1 million. Zayo Group Holdi ranks third highest with a an RPE of $707,000.

Vonage Holdings follows with a an RPE of $569,000, and Cogent Communica rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $535,000.

