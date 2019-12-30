MySmarTrend
Intelsat Sa is Among the Companies in the Alternative Carriers Industry With the Highest Revenue Per Employee (I, IRDM, ZAYO, VG, CCOI)

Written on Mon, 12/30/2019 - 2:31am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Alternative Carriers industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Intelsat Sa ranks highest with a an RPE of $1.8 million. Following is Iridium Communic with a an RPE of $1.1 million. Zayo Group Holdi ranks third highest with a an RPE of $707,000.

Vonage Holdings follows with a an RPE of $569,000, and Cogent Communica rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $535,000.

