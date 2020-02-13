Intelsat Sa is Among the Companies in the Alternative Carriers Industry With the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio (I, CCOI, ZAYO, CTL, IRDM)

Below are the three companies in the Alternative Carriers industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Intelsat Sa ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 112.68. Cogent Communica is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 102.17. Zayo Group Holdi ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 64.53.

Centurylink Inc follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 49.89, and Iridium Communic rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 45.04.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Intelsat Sa and will alert subscribers who have I in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.