Intel Corp Trading Higher Today on Above-Average Volume, Consistent With Trend (INTC)

Shares of Intel Corp are trading up 1.2% to $68.30 today on above average volume. Today's volume of 21.9 million shares tops the average 30-day volume of 17.4 million shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

Intel Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $67.93 and a 52-week low of $42.86 and are now trading 58% above that low price at $67.92 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.23% higher and 0.58% higher over the past week, respectively.