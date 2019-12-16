Intel Corp Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.25%

Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $58.21 to a high of $58.54. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $58.34 on volume of 556,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Intel Corp have traded between a low of $42.86 and a high of $59.59 and are now at $58.51, which is 37% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Intel Corp on September 5th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $50.52. Since that recommendation, shares of Intel Corp have risen 14.4%. We continue to monitor INTC for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.