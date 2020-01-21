Intel Corp Rises 2.05% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $59.79 to a high of $60.80. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $60.00 on volume of 11.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Intel Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $60.80 and a 52-week low of $42.86 and are now trading 42% above that low price at $60.68 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Intel Corp on September 5th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $50.52. Since that recommendation, shares of Intel Corp have risen 18.0%. We continue to monitor INTC for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.