Intel Corp Rises 1.75% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $58.94 to a high of $59.67. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $59.32 on volume of 3.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Intel Corp share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $0.00 and a high of $69.29 and are now at $0.00. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Intel Corp and will alert subscribers who have INTC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.