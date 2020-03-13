Intel Corp (INTC) Breaks Through Resistance at $48.65

Shares of Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) opened today above their pivot of $47.87 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $48.65. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $50.08 and $52.29.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Intel Corp have traded between a low of $42.86 and a high of $69.29 and are now at $49.53, which is 16% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) has potential upside of 22.3% based on a current price of $49.53 and analysts' consensus price target of $60.56. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $54.00 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $61.37.

