Intel Corp (INTC) Approaches New Downside Target of $58.47

Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $60.77 today and has reached the first level of support at $59.42. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $58.47 and $56.17 will be of interest.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Intel Corp have traded between a low of $42.86 and a high of $69.29 and are now at $59.48, which is 39% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) has potential upside of 1.8% based on a current price of $59.48 and analysts' consensus price target of $60.56. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $57.29 and further support at its 200-day MA of $54.97.

