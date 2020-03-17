Insulet Corp Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 3.30%

Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $124.61 to a high of $141.59. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $146.82 on volume of 402,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Insulet Corp have traded between a low of $80.43 and a high of $219.85 and are now at $132.75, which is 65% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

