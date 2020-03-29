Insulet Corp has the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio in the Health Care Equipment Industry (PODD, ARAY, IART, BDX, HRC)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Equipment industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.
Insulet Corp ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 357.2. Accuray Inc is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 353.7. Integra Lifescie ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 191.3.
Becton Dickinson follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 180.2, and Hill-Rom Holding rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 170.0.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Integra Lifescie on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $53.81. Since that call, shares of Integra Lifescie have fallen 22.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: highest debt to equity ratio insulet corp accuray inc integra lifescie becton dickinson hill-rom holding