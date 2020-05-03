Insulet Corp has the Highest Debt to EBITDA Ratio in the Health Care Equipment Industry (PODD, ARAY, CRY, HOLX, WMGI)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Equipment industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Insulet Corp ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 47.6. Following is Accuray Inc with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 17.9. Cryolife Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 15.8.

Hologic Inc follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 14.4, and Wright Medical G rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 12.1.

