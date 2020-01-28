Insteel Inds has the Highest Beta in the Building Products Industry (IIIN, BLDR, USG, UFPI, PATK)

Below are the three companies in the Building Products industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Insteel Inds ranks highest with a a beta of 1.4. Following is Builders Firstso with a a beta of 1.4. Usg Corp ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.3.

Universal Forest follows with a a beta of 1.3, and Patrick Inds Inc rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.3.

