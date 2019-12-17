Installed Buildi Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 7.91%

Installed Buildi (NYSE:IBP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $71.91 to a high of $76.28. Yesterday, the shares gained 7.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $71.64 on volume of 153,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Installed Buildi have traded between a low of $30.54 and a high of $76.49 and are now at $75.54, which is 147% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.64% higher and 1.16% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Installed Buildi on May 3rd, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $54.24. Since that recommendation, shares of Installed Buildi have risen 29.1%. We continue to monitor IBP for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.