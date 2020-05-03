Insperity Inc Falls 1.85% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $65.43 to a high of $66.45. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $65.66 on volume of 131,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Insperity Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $144.92 and a 52-week low of $65.00 and are now trading 4% above that low price at $67.44 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

