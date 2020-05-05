Insmed Inc Falling Today on Above-Average Volume (INSM)

The price of Insmed Inc shares has slipped to $23.57 (a 5.2% change) on heavy trading volume. Today's volume of 1.4 million shares tops the average 30-day volume of 1.2 million shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

Over the past year, Insmed Inc has traded in a range of $10.21 to $34.94 and is now at $24.86, 143% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 2.3%.