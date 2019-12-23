Insight Enterpri Rises 1.12% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Insight Enterpri (NASDAQ:NSIT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $68.38 to a high of $69.39. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $68.88 on volume of 62,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Insight Enterpri share prices have been bracketed by a low of $37.77 and a high of $69.39 and are now at $69.33, 84% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.50% higher and 1.80% higher over the past week, respectively.

