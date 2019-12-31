Insight Enterpri has the Highest EPS Growth in the Technology Distributors Industry (NSIT, CDW, PLUS, ARW, AXE)
Below are the three companies in the Technology Distributors industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.
Insight Enterpri ranks highest with a EPS growth of 10,614.5%. Cdw Corp/De is next with a EPS growth of 3,886.9%. Eplus Inc ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 1,746.0%.
Arrow Electronic follows with a EPS growth of 1,732.7%, and Anixter Intl Inc rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 1,347.2%.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Eplus Inc on July 25th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $75.19. Since that recommendation, shares of Eplus Inc have risen 12.5%. We continue to monitor Eplus Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
