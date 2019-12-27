Insight Enterpri is Among the Companies in the Technology Distributors Industry With the Highest Beta (NSIT, AXE, TECD, SYX, ARW)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Distributors industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Insight Enterpri ranks highest with a a beta of 1.5. Following is Anixter Intl Inc with a a beta of 1.4. Tech Data Corp ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.3.

Systemax Inc follows with a a beta of 1.2, and Arrow Electronic rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.2.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Tech Data Corp on August 29th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $96.29. Since that recommendation, shares of Tech Data Corp have risen 49.0%. We continue to monitor Tech Data Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.