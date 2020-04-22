Inphi Corp Falling Today on Above-Average Volume (IPHI)

The price of Inphi Corp shares has slipped to $95.99 (a -1.8% change) on heavy trading volume. About 1.3 million shares have been traded today, as compared to the 30-day average volume of 1.1 million shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Inphi Corp and will alert subscribers who have IPHI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Inphi Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $99.46 and a 52-week low of $39.34 and are now trading 140% above that low price at $94.27 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.0% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.