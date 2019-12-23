Inovio Pharmaceu Rises 3.33% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Inovio Pharmaceu (NASDAQ:INO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $3.23 to a high of $3.46. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $2.88 on volume of 448,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Inovio Pharmaceu share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $5.11 and a 52-week low of $1.92 and are now trading 78% above that low price at $3.41 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.2%.

