Inogen Inc Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 4.26%

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $42.72 to a high of $44.49. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $42.74 on volume of 72,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Inogen Inc have traded between a low of $37.25 and a high of $105.35 and are now at $44.87, which is 20% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.9%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Inogen Inc and will alert subscribers who have INGN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.