Inogen Inc has the Best Relative Performance in the Health Care Equipment Industry (INGN , CSII , TFX , ABMD , ABT )

Written on Mon, 03/09/2020 - 4:33am
By Nick Russo

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Health Care Equipment industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN ) ranks first with a gain of 4.56%; Cardiovascular S (NASDAQ:CSII ) ranks second with a gain of 2.20%; and Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX ) ranks third with a gain of 1.89%.

Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD ) follows with a gain of 1.66% and Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.52%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Abbott Labs. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Abbott Labs in search of a potential trend change.

