Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has the Lowest Forward P/E Ratio in the Industrial REITs Industry (IIPR, MNR, PLD, FR, EGP)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial REITs industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 26.05. Monmouth Real Es is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 32.92. Prologis Inc ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 56.10.

First Ind Realty follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 57.63, and Eastgroup Prop rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 64.38.

