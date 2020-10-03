Innovative Industrial Properties Inc is Among the Companies in the Industrial REITs Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (IIPR, REXR, TRNO, STAG, MNR)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial REITs industry with the highest sales growth.

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc ranks highest with a sales growth of 13,032.7%. Rexford Industri is next with a sales growth of 2,797.8%. Terreno Realty C ranks third highest with a sales growth of 2,219.7%.

Stag Industrial follows with a sales growth of 2,031.8%, and Monmouth Real Es rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 1,962.8%.

