Innovative Industrial Properties Inc is Among the Companies in the Industrial REITs Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (IIPR, REXR, TRNO, STAG, MNR)
Below are the three companies in the Industrial REITs industry with the highest sales growth.
Innovative Industrial Properties Inc ranks highest with a sales growth of 13,032.7%. Rexford Industri is next with a sales growth of 2,797.8%. Terreno Realty C ranks third highest with a sales growth of 2,219.7%.
Stag Industrial follows with a sales growth of 2,031.8%, and Monmouth Real Es rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 1,962.8%.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc on January 10th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $79.61. Since that recommendation, shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc have risen 16.2%. We continue to monitor Innovative Industrial Properties Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest sales growth :iipr innovative industrial properties inc rexford industri terreno realty c stag industrial monmouth real es