Innovative Industrial Properties Inc is Among the Companies in the Industrial REITs Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (IIPR, REXR, TRNO, STAG, MNR)

Written on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 2:34am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Industrial REITs industry with the highest sales growth.

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc ranks highest with a sales growth of 13,032.7%. Rexford Industri is next with a sales growth of 2,797.8%. Terreno Realty C ranks third highest with a sales growth of 2,219.7%.

Stag Industrial follows with a sales growth of 2,031.8%, and Monmouth Real Es rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 1,962.8%.

Ticker(s): REXR TRNO STAG MNR

