Innovative Industrial Properties Inc is Among the Companies in the Industrial REITs Industry With the Highest Debt to EBITDA Ratio (IIPR, MNR, TRNO, REXR, FR)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial REITs industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 8.7. Monmouth Real Es is next with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 8.0. Terreno Realty C ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 6.5.

Rexford Industri follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 6.4, and First Ind Realty rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 6.1.

