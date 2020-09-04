Innospec Inc has the Highest Sales Growth in the Specialty Chemicals Industry (IOSP, SHW, FOE, FTK, ALB)
Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the highest sales growth.
Innospec Inc ranks highest with a sales growth of 4,792.8%. Sherwin-Williams is next with a sales growth of 2,638.6%. Ferro Corp ranks third highest with a sales growth of 2,195.5%.
Flotek Inds follows with a sales growth of 2,064.7%, and Albemarle Corp rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 1,474.6%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Albemarle Corp on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $82.84. Since that call, shares of Albemarle Corp have fallen 31.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
