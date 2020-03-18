Innerworkings In has the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Commercial Printing Industry (INWK, RRD, EBF, BRC, CMPR)

Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Innerworkings In ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.07. Rr Donnelley & S is next with a FCF per share of $1.56. Ennis Inc ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $1.68.

Brady Corp - A follows with a FCF per share of $2.52, and Cimpress Nv rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $2.64.

