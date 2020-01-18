MySmarTrend
Innerworkings In is Among the Companies in the Commercial Printing Industry With the Lowest Return on Equity (INWK, BRC, LABL, EBF, QUAD)

By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Innerworkings In ranks lowest with a ROE of 684.8%. Brady Corp - A is next with a ROE of 1,139.9%. Multi-Color Corp ranks third lowest with a ROE of 1,248.7%.

Ennis Inc follows with a ROE of 1,282.7%, and Quad Graphics In rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 1,566.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Innerworkings In on August 9th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $3.97. Since that recommendation, shares of Innerworkings In have risen 22.9%. We continue to monitor Innerworkings In for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

