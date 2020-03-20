Ingredion Inc has the Lowest P/E Ratio in the Agricultural Products Industry (INGR, ADM, FDP, BG, LMNR)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural Products industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Ingredion Inc ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 8.54. Archer-Daniels is next with a a P/E ratio of 13.59. Fresh Del Monte ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 14.86.

Bunge Ltd follows with a a P/E ratio of 21.63, and Limoneira Co rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 27.68.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Archer-Daniels on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $42.69. Since that call, shares of Archer-Daniels have fallen 22.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.