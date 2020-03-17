Ingredion Inc is Among the Companies in the Agricultural Products Industry With the Lowest Projected Earnings Growth (INGR, ADM, FDP, LMNR, BG)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural Products industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Ingredion Inc ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 3.6%. Following is Archer-Daniels with a projected earnings growth of 25.8%. Fresh Del Monte ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 31.6%.

Limoneira Co follows with a projected earnings growth of 59.3%, and Bunge Ltd rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 181.0%.

