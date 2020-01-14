Ingredion Inc is Among the Companies in the Agricultural Products Industry With the Highest Return on Equity (INGR, LMNR, DAR, ADM, FDP)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural Products industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Ingredion Inc ranks highest with a ROE of 1,885.5%. Following is Limoneira Co with a ROE of 1,443.9%. Darling Ingredie ranks third highest with a ROE of 1,007.8%.

Archer-Daniels follows with a ROE of 919.9%, and Fresh Del Monte rounds out the top five with a ROE of 640.3%.

