Ingles Markets-A has the Highest Forward Earnings Yield in the Food Retail Industry (IMKTA, KR, SFS, SFM, NGVC)

Below are the three companies in the Food Retail industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Ingles Markets-A ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 7.3%. Kroger Co is next with a forward earnings yield of 6.6%. Smart & Final St ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 6.5%.

Sprouts Farmers follows with a forward earnings yield of 6.4%, and Natural Grocers rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 2.9%.

