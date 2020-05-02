Ingles Markets-A is Among the Companies in the Food Retail Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (IMKTA, CASY, KR, WMK, VLGEA)
Below are the three companies in the Food Retail industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Ingles Markets-A ranks highest with a sales per share of $244.93. Following is Casey'S General with a sales per share of $213.59. Kroger Co ranks third highest with a sales per share of $137.21.
Weis Markets Inc follows with a sales per share of $129.77, and Village Super -A rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $113.79.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Ingles Markets-A and will alert subscribers who have IMKTA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: highest sales per share ingles markets-a :casy casey's general kroger co weis markets inc village super -a