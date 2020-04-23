Ingersoll-Rand Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 4.51%

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $26.83 to a high of $27.52. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $27.12 on volume of 724,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Ingersoll-Rand has traded in a range of $17.01 to $146.85 and is now at $27.69, 63% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 11.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.3%.