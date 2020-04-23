Ingersoll-Rand Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 4.51%

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $26.83 to a high of $27.52. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $27.12 on volume of 724,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Ingersoll-Rand share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $146.85 and a 52-week low of $17.01 and are now trading 63% above that low price at $27.69 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 11.2%.