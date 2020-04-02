Ingersoll-Rand Rises 1.33% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $137.01 to a high of $138.97. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $135.29 on volume of 442,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Ingersoll-Rand share prices have been bracketed by a low of $99.80 and a high of $138.97 and are now at $138.28, 39% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.26% higher and 0.23% higher over the past week, respectively.

