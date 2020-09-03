Ingersoll-Rand is Among the Companies in the Industrial Machinery Industry with the Best Relative Performance (IR , SWK , GGG , SNA , NDSN )

Below are the top five companies in the Industrial Machinery industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR ) ranks first with a gain of 3.58%; Stanley Black & (NYSE:SWK ) ranks second with a gain of 0.45%; and Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG ) ranks third with a gain of 0.38%.

Snap-On Inc (NYSE:SNA ) follows with a gain of 0.17% and Nordson Corp (NASDAQ:NDSN ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.06%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Ingersoll-Rand and will alert subscribers who have IR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.