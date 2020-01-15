Independence Con has the Lowest Sales per Share in the Oil & Gas Drilling Industry (ICD, NE, ESV, RIG, RDC)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Drilling industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Independence Con ranks lowest with a sales per share of $2.52. Noble Corp Plc is next with a sales per share of $4.52. Ensco Plc-Cl A ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $5.08.

Transocean Ltd follows with a sales per share of $7.11, and Rowan Companie-A rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $8.86.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Rowan Companie-A on February 27th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $11.57. Since that call, shares of Rowan Companie-A have fallen 5.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.