Independence Con is Among the Companies in the Oil & Gas Drilling Industry With the Highest EBITDA Growth (ICD, NBR, ESV, PTEN, HP)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Drilling industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Independence Con ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 437.2%. Nabors Inds Ltd is next with a EBITDA growth of 78.6%. Ensco Plc-Cl A ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 78.0%.

Patterson-Uti follows with a EBITDA growth of 74.3%, and Helmerich & Payn rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 40.2%.

