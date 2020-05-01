Indep Hldg Co has the Lowest Beta in the Life & Health Insurance Industry (IHC, AFL, GNW, NWLI, TMK)
Below are the three companies in the Life & Health Insurance industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.
Indep Hldg Co ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.8. Aflac Inc is next with a a beta of 0.9. Genworth Financi ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.9.
National Weste-A follows with a a beta of 1.0, and Torchmark Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.1.
