Incyte Corp Falls 2.73% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $95.56 to a high of $97.38. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $96.20 on volume of 360,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Incyte Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $104.81 and a 52-week low of $62.48 and are now trading 54% above that low price at $96.12 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.3%.