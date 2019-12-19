Immersion Corp is Among the Companies in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry With the Lowest PEG Ratio (IMMR, DBD, HPQ, NTAP, AAPL)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry with the lowest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Immersion Corp ranks lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.00. Diebold Nixdorf is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.01. Hp Inc ranks third lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

Netapp Inc follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.02, and Apple Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Apple Inc on August 20th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $211.84. Since that recommendation, shares of Apple Inc have risen 32.4%. We continue to monitor Apple Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.